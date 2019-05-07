One of Baltimore's youngest violence victims continues to recover, grandfather says

A 2-year-old boy and his mother who were among a group of five people injured in a shooting outside a Southwest Baltimore corner shop are continuing to recover Tuesday, a family member said.

Markiyah Walker, 18, and her son, Chase Meade, were on their way to get crabs when they were shot along with a 1-year-old and two men outside the Busy Bee corner market at South Monroe and Ramsay streets in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood Friday night.

“Those kids survived and I’m grateful but I’m angry this happened to them,” said Walker’s father, Marvin Walker.

Walker, 39, said his daughter and grandson are in stable condition but remain in the hospital Tuesday.

Police said unidentified suspects got out of a silver, mid-2000s model Honda Accord and opened fire at the intersection.

Walker said he received a call from his mother Friday night telling him his daughter and grandson had been shot and he raced to the hospital. When he arrived, he said he was frustrated because the hospital staff would not let him see his family. Eventually, he was allowed to see them and that brought him some comfort.

He said it was painful to see his young grandson in the hospital bed, connected to tubes and machines.

“The boy looks like he is in so much pain,” Walker said. Normally a happy child, the boy’s face shows that he is struggling, Walker said. “When he wakes up he shows that he feels the pain. You can see it in his eyes. I can see that baby is not comfortable. He doesn’t deserve this.”

Walker said there are concerns that the boy might struggle to walk because of his injuries. He had extensive internal bleeding and he had to have a kidney removed, Walker said.

BALTIMORE CRIME: 'Shocking to the conscience': After violent Friday, man fatally stabbed, another shot, police say »

His daughter was shot in the back of the neck, which fractured her collar bone, he said.

The other victims, including a 1-year-old child were taken to area hospitals and were also listed in stable condition, according to police.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Baltimore Field Division and Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland have announced a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction.

Police have not announced any arrests.

Walker said he learned that his grandson and daughter were taken to the hospital by an officer in his patrol car who decided to rush them rather then wait for an ambulance.

“I would like to thank him personally,” he said.

Walker has met with Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison since the shooting, and they promised to hold those involved responsible and to make the neighborhood safer, he said.

But Walker said he cannot rely on the city’s leadership to keep his family safe.

“I thank the police officers and appreciate the mayor for what he’s doing,” he said, but “it’s going to be a hard job to do.”

He said he raised his daughter in the Pigtown neighborhood but the family moved northwest to Carrollton Ridge where they thought it was safer.

“I pray and wish for changes but I know a little bit better. It’s going to take me to change my atmosphere. I can’t sit back and wait,” he said.

Walker said he plans to work extra hours or find another job to afford to move out of the city.

“The virus is just spreading. We have to get out of the city,” he said.

Courtesy of Marvin Walker Markiyah Walker, 18, and her son, Chase Meade, 2, who were shot in the 1900 block of Ramsay Street May 3. Both are in stable condition at the hospital. Markiyah Walker, 18, and her son, Chase Meade, 2, who were shot in the 1900 block of Ramsay Street May 3. Both are in stable condition at the hospital. (Courtesy of Marvin Walker)

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5