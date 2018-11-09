Two teens injured in shootings in southwest Baltimore

Two teenagers were injured in shootings Friday night that police believe occurred in the 2200 block of Ramsey Street in Baltimore.

According to Baltimore City police, a 17-year-old suffered a graze wound to his head and an 18-year-old was shot in the arm at about 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Carrollton Ridge area of southwest Baltimore.

The 17-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The 18-year-old walked into a hospital for treatment, police said.

Police have not released any other details. Anyone with information may call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

