After 12 shot in Baltimore Thursday, two more shot overnight, police say

Just minutes after Baltimore’s deadliest day of 2019 came to a close Thursday, two more people were shot, one fatally, police said.

Around 12:10 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 5400 block of Crismer Ave., where they found 38-year-old Jason Hodge, of the 8200 block of Arrowhead Road, suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen, police said. Hodge was taken to Sinai Hospital where he died a short time later, police said.

A few hours later, around 3 a.m., a 55-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left wrist walked into an area hospital, police said.

Investigators believe an unknown man attempted to rob the shooting victim while he was waiting in a car after he had just ordered food at North Fulton and West North avenues. He is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

The shootings follow the city’s deadliest day of 2019 so far, during which 12 people were shot — four fatally — in a series of seven shootings that started in the morning and lasted into the night.

Police have since identified two of the four people fatally shot Thursday.

Darius Davenport, 20, of the 400 block of Shirley Mae Road, was fatally shot in the 1700 block of N. Longwood St. Justin Forney, 27, of the 5100 block of Charlgrove Road, was fatally shot in the block in which he lived, according to police.

Police ask those with information wishing to remain anonymous to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

