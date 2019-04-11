Come celebrate the latest issue of Baltimore At Home at the new Northrop Realty – Ellicott City
At least three shot near Druid Hill Park as spate of Baltimore violence stretches into Thursday

At least three men have been shot near Druid Hill Park, police say, as a recent spate of gun violence in Baltimore stretches into Thursday.

Officers found the men shot Thursday morning, a police spokeswoman said. Police continued to search a large crime scene in the Woodbrook neighborhood south of the park. Officers were called to areas near Ruskin, Parkwood and Woodbrook avenues at 11:15 a.m.

Police were also investigating reports of a fourth man shot, said Det. Jeremy Silbert, a police spokesman.

It marks the second triple-shooting in recent hours. Wednesday night, three people were shot — two of them fatally — in East Baltimore. Patrol officers found those three victims in the 1800 block of N. Chester St. in Broadway East.

And minutes before that, police found a man fatally shot in Southwest Baltimore.

Baltimore had been experiencing a reprieve from such gun violence. Before Tuesday, 10 days had passed without a deadly shooting.

