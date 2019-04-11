At least three shot near Druid Hill Park as spate of Baltimore violence stretches into Thursday

At least three men have been shot near Druid Hill Park, police say, as a recent spate of gun violence in Baltimore stretches into Thursday.

Officers found the men shot Thursday morning, a police spokeswoman said. Police continued to search a large crime scene in the Woodbrook neighborhood south of the park. Officers were called to areas near Ruskin, Parkwood and Woodbrook avenues at 11:15 a.m.

Police were also investigating reports of a fourth man shot, said Det. Jeremy Silbert, a police spokesman.

It marks the second triple-shooting in recent hours. Wednesday night, three people were shot — two of them fatally — in East Baltimore. Patrol officers found those three victims in the 1800 block of N. Chester St. in Broadway East.

And minutes before that, police found a man fatally shot in Southwest Baltimore.

Baltimore had been experiencing a reprieve from such gun violence. Before Tuesday, 10 days had passed without a deadly shooting.

This article will be updated.

