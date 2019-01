A man and a 2-year-old walked into Sinai Hospital in Baltimore after being injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The man had been shot; the child was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital with a head injury, police said. It was unclear whether the child’s injury was from a gunshot wound, police said.

Police do not yet know the extent of the child’s injuries, or where the shooting took place.

The victims arrived at the hospital about 1 p.m., police said.

