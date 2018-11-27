3-year-old boy grazed by bullet, man injured in East Baltimore

A 3-year-old boy was grazed on the arm by a bullet and a man was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in East Baltimore, according to police.

It’s the second instance this month of a young child being injured in the city’s rampant gun violence. Last week, 5-year-old Amy Hayes was injured in West Baltimore in what police said was a shooting between two unknown sides, one in a car and one on foot.

Just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, police went to the 600 block of N. Ellwood Ave. in the Ellwood Park area for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers also located a 3-year-old male with graze wound to his arm. Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

