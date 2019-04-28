Two teens shot in Northeast Baltimore; girl in critical condition

Two teenagers were shot in the 3800 block of Ravenwood Ave. in Northeast Baltimore late Saturday night, city police said.

A 16-year-old girl suffered gunshot wounds to the body and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the thigh and suffered a graze wound to the back. Patrol officers responding to a report of a shooting found the teens at 11:12 p.m.

They were taken to a local hospital, where the girl is in critical condition.

In another incident, a 34-year-old man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip, city police said.

Patrol officers responded to the hospital shortly after midnight Sunday. The victim said he was near Grantley Avenue and Garrison Avenue in Northwest Baltimore when he heard four or five gunshots and realized he was shot.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information about either shooting to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.