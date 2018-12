A teenager was shot in the back in Southwest Baltimore on Wednesday, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 800 block of Kevin Road in Rognel Heights, and the victim was expected to survive, according to police spokesman Detective Jeremy Silbert.

No other details were immediately available. This story will be updated.

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call police at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6