'Serial' subject Adnan Syed loses bid to have Maryland high court reconsider request for new trial

Judges on Maryland’s highest court will not reconsider their decision to refuse a new murder trial to the star of the “Serial” podcast, Adnan Syed.

In an order Friday, the Maryland Court of Appeals denied a request from Syed’s attorneys for reconsideration.

The Maryland Court of Appeals had decided last month that Syed should not receive a new trial for the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. His attorney, C. Justin Brown, asked the court last week to reconsider, arguing the judges’ decision puts them at odds with courts around the country.

Many questions have been raised about Lee’s murder. The case attracted the attention of millions of people with the hit podcast “Serial.” It was revisited last month in the HBO documentary “The Case Against Adnan Syed.”

