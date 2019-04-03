Police investigating double shooting near school in Southwest Baltimore

Baltimore Police were on the scene of a double shooting in Southwest Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 100 block of N. Hilton St., where two men were injured in a shooting near the Green Street Academy — but not on school property — police spokesman Jeremy Det. Silbert said.

The public charter’s students had a scheduled half-day Wednesday, and were not in class at the time of the incident, according to a spokeswoman for Baltimore City schools.

The school went into lock down at the request of police, according to the school official.

This story will be updated.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5