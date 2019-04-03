Early bird tickets for Baltimore Sun’s BEST Party ending soon
News Maryland Crime

Police investigating double shooting near school in Southwest Baltimore

Jessica Anderson
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Baltimore Police were on the scene of a double shooting in Southwest Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 100 block of N. Hilton St., where two men were injured in a shooting near the Green Street Academy — but not on school property — police spokesman Jeremy Det. Silbert said.

The public charter’s students had a scheduled half-day Wednesday, and were not in class at the time of the incident, according to a spokeswoman for Baltimore City schools.

The school went into lock down at the request of police, according to the school official.

This story will be updated.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
66°