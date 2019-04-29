Woman shot through her door — one of two injured in Sunday night shootings, Baltimore police say

A woman who was shot through her door was one of two people injured in shootings in Baltimore late Sunday, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

At about 10:50 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting in the 4400 block of Fairview Ave. in the West Forest Park neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore. They found a 29-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her hip, and she was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

A preliminary investigation found the woman heard people outside her door, and someone shot her through the door when she went to see who was there, according to police.

She is listed in stable condition, police said.

Earlier in the night, at about 9:42 p.m., officers in the Southern District were called to a local hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

They found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the knee. The man told police he was shot at the intersections of Spelman and Bethune roads in South Baltimore’s Cherry Hill neighborhood.

Officers did not find a crime scene at that location.

The shootings followed an incident in which seven people were injured and a man died in a shooting at an afternoon cookout in West Baltimore. Three others were shot in separate incidents earlier in the day, according to police, bringing the number of people shot Sunday in Baltimore on to 13.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact citywide shooting detectives at 410-396-2221, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

