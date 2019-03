A Baltimore City College student was stabbed outside the school after dismissal Friday, district officials confirmed.

The student was stabbed near the corner of Chilton and The Alameda, across from the public high school.

School police officers near the incident responded and took three suspects into custody, spokeswoman Anne Fullerton said in a statement.

The injured student was taken to an area hospital. Fullerton did not know the student’s condition.

“The investigation is ongoing,” she said.

trichman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/TaliRichman