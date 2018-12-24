Baltimore police arrest two 'squeegee kids' for allegedly throwing rocks at driver

Two “squeegee kids” were arrested Christmas Eve after police say they threw rocks and sprayed Windex at a driver.

The driver reported being assaulted around 11 a.m. Monday on the 300 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to a post on the Facebook page of the Baltimore Police Department’s Southern District. Police said the teenagers threw rocks at the motorist and sprayed Windex at the person. After a canvass of the area, police spokesman Jeremy Silbert said officers arrested an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy.

The city’s squeegee kids wash windshields at intersections in exchange for tips. Earlier this year, a driver reported a squeegee kid smashed one of his car’s windows at Hamburg and Russell streets after he refused the service.

A 10-year-old was struck in late October near President and Pratt streets while trying to clean windshields. The child was taken to the hospital and the driver remained on the scene.

In November, Baltimore’s Downtown Partnership deployed staffers to monitor interactions between squeegee kids and motorists. Guides have been assigned in pairs to Conway Street and President Street each day during rush hour.

