Two killed on snowy Baltimore morning, one while outside shoveling

Two men were killed in separate incidents as snow fell in Baltimore early Sunday morning, one while he was outside shoveling, according to Baltimore Police.

Neither man was immediately identified.

In the first incident, a 20-year-old man was found unresponsive with a stab wound to the neck in the 400 block of Druid Hill Ave., in the Seton Hill neighborhood in central Baltimore, about 12:38 a.m., police said.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

In the second incident, a 43-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to the shoulder and head in the 1900 block of W. Lafayette Ave., in the Midtown Edmondson neighborhood of West Baltimore, about 4:40 a.m., police said.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated that the man was outside shoveling when he was shot. The man was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Anyone with information about either of the shootings is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.

