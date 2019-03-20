Keith and Valeria Smith traveling today from Mexican border to stand trial in Baltimore's 'panhandler' killing

Keith and Valeria Smith left prison near the Mexican border Wednesday morning and began their extradition back to Baltimore to stand trial for the murder of Jacquelyn Smith.

Around 9:30 a.m., authorities escorted the father and daughter from the Cameron County Detention Center in South Texas, said Sheriff Omar Lucio, who runs the prison.

Coverage of the killing of Jacquelyn Smith »

“I checked with my jailer. They didn’t say anything. They knew where they were going,” Lucio said. “They didn’t create any kind of commotion.”

Their quiet departure marked the end of what police described as a run for the Mexican border with detectives closing in on the alleged murderers.

Jacquelyn Smith's husband, Keith Smith, said she was fatally stabbed after she rolled down a car window to give money to a panhandler in East Baltimore. But Baltimore police said Sunday that Keith Smith and his stepdaughter had been arrested in Smith's death.

Jacquelyn Smith, 54, of Aberdeen was an electrical engineer at Aberdeen Proving Ground. She was stabbed five times in her chest and killed in December, and the crime shocked the conscience of Baltimore residents. Her husband, Keith, and his daughter, Valeria, claimed the killing happened during an act of kindness: that Jacquelyn had handed $10 to a panhandler just before she was attacked in East Baltimore. The story drew widespread attention and stoked fears of the homeless in the city.

Three months later, police announced they were charging Keith, 52, and Valeria, 28, with the murder. In charging documents, detectives wrote that they uncovered inconsistencies in the story about the panhandler. The couple had been celebrating Valeria Smith’s birthday with her at an American Legion hall in West Baltimore. They were driving Valeria home when they supposedly encountered a woman panhandling with a baby.

Investigators, however, checked footage from 27 surveillance cameras and found no sign of the car that night in the desolate stretch of East Baltimore where they claimed the stabbing happened, they wrote. Cellphone signals placed the Smiths’ car in Druid Hill Park for about 15 minutes before the stabbing. And police say Keith and Valeria made no mention of the park. Only later, they say, Keith Smith admitted that he got lost while driving home.

The documents offer no explanation of how the father and daughter allegedly carried out the stabbing. Nor do detectives make mention of a knife or any evidence of the gruesome act itself.

Police say the pair made for the Mexican border after discovering they were suspects. On March 3, Texas police arrested them at a highway truck stop 20 minutes from Mexico.

tprudente@baltsun.com

twitter.com/tim_prudente