13 shootings in Baltimore over MLK holiday weekend, despite cold; 3 dead, 11 injured

Despite frigid temperatures, with wind chills that dipped into the negative numbers, Baltimore City Police reported 13 shootings in Baltimore over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. Three people died and 11 were injured.

The incidents occurred in different parts of the city, from St. George’s Avenue in northeast Baltimore to Bayard Street in the southern district of the city.

The shooting began at 11:05 a.m. Saturday, when officers found a man unconscious with a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Ridgely Street in South Baltimore. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 4:40 p.m. police arrived after residents heard gunshots in the 2500 block of Edgecombe Circle North. Davonte Robinson, 26, was taken to the hospital with gunshots to his body and died of his injuries. Robinson’s death came more than two years after he was shot on a summer afternoon near Gilmor Homes, setting off a round of retaliatory violence that would take the life of rapper Lor Scoota. Police said video of the 2016 shooting shows Fred Catchings, a childhood friend of Scoota’s shooting Robinson; hours later, police found Scoota’s car crashed — he had been shot dead inside.

Five hours after the Robinson shooting, police found a, a 33-year old man with a gunshot wound to his leg on East Heath Avenue. The shooting occurred as two people were attempting to rob the victim. One of them shot the man, and the two people fled.

At 2:16 a.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old woman walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound in her leg. She is believed to have been shot in the 3800 block of Cottage Ave. in northwest Baltimore, police said.

Two hours later, police received a call about a shooting in the 1900 block of Harman Ave. in Southwest Baltimore, but they found no victim at the scene. Later, officers found a 26-year-old man in a hospital being treated for a gunshot in his hand. Police said they have taken a “person of interest” into custody on Harman Avenue.

The city was quiet for the rest of Sunday until about 6 p.m., when a 22-year-old man walked into a hospital after being shot in the leg in the 1100 block of E. North Avenue .

At 9:29 p.m., a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound in his arm walked into a local hospital. Police said the victim was getting off a bus at East Belvedere Avenue and The Alameda, in northeast Baltimore, when two armed men wearing ski masks attempted to rob him. The victim had only a cell phone= and refused to unlock it for the robbers. He was shot as he tried to run away.

About an hour later at 10:30 p.m., a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were shot as they were leaving a bar in the 1100 block of Bayard St. in south Baltimore. One man was shot in the face and hands, and the second was shot in the chest.

Monday was the city’s most violent day of the weekend. The shooting continued shortly after 1 a.m. Monday, as a 24-year-old man was shot in his torso while leaving a club in the 400 block of Paca St. Police said he was listed in stable condition.

About 11:29 a.m. Monday, police found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his buttocks in the 1300 block of Stonewood Road in northeast Baltimore.

Just before noon across town, a 42-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and arm in the 900 block of Coppin Court.

Another shooting occurred shortly after noon, also in the western part of the city in the 900 block of N. Bentalou St. This time police said a 35-year-old man was shot in his left leg.

At 2:27 p.m., police found a man with gunshot wounds in the 4200 block of St. Georges Ave. in northeast Baltimore. He later died at the Johns Hopkins Hospital.

