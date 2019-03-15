Two people shot Friday night in Baltimore, police say; one in critical condition

Two people were shot Friday night in different areas of Baltimore, police said.

Shortly after 9 p.m. police officers found a man who had been shot in the head near the 4800 block of Reisterstown Road in northwest Baltimore.

The victim was in critical condition at a local hospital, police said.

At about 9:10 p.m. hospital staff called police officers in the Eastern District. They found a man who had walked into the hospital with gunshot wounds in his leg and hand. The injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information on either shooting may contact detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

liz.bowie@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lizbowie