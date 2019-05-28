Five people shot in five hours overnight, Baltimore police say

Five people were shot in five hours overnight, Monday into early Tuesday morning in neighborhoods spanning Baltimore, according to police.

Police were first called around 10:18 p.m. to the 1700 block of N. Fulton Ave. for a report of a shooting. Officers found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

See more: 2 teens, 20-year-old charged in string of armed robberies in Federal Hill Saturday »

Police were then called around 11:50 p.m. to the 1700 block of Bank St. for a report of a shooting. Officers could not find a shooting victim, but a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body walked into an area hospital a short time later. Investigators believe the man was near 1700 block of Bank St. at the time he was injured.

About a half hour later, officers were sent to an area hospital for a report of another walk-in shooting around 12:18 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man being treated for a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Investigators believe the man was in the 1300 block of Filbert St. when he was shot.

Also: Police identify two killed in separate shootings in Baltimore on Saturday; body also found in vacant house »

Police were called around 1:39 a.m. to an area hospital for a report of a third walk-in shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year old man being treated for a gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim allegedly told investigators he was in the 1300 block of Ponca St. when he was injured.

Around 2:51 a.m., officers heard gunshots coming from the unit block of West 21st St. The officers soon found a 32-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his leg. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating these incidents. Those with information are asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed