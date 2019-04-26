One killed, one injured in overnight shootings, Baltimore police say

A man was killed and a woman was hurt in separate shootings early Friday morning, the Baltimore Police Department said.

Officers responded to a Shot Spotter gunfire alert on the 300 block of Furrow St. in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood at around 12:38 a.m., according to a department statement. While canvassing the area, the officers found an unresponsive man of unknown age with gunshot wounds in the back yard of a vacant home.

The victim was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Police urge anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Map: Baltimore homicides »

About a half-hour later, at around 1:11 a.m., officers responded to the Greater Baltimore Medical Center in Towson after a 41-year-old woman walked in seeking treatment for gunshot wounds, police said.

Police said the woman told investigators she was shot in the elbow while trying to buy drugs with her husband and friends on Park Heights Avenue. Police ask anyone with information to contact citywide shooting detectives at 410-396-2221.

Those with information about either case who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or send tips via text to 443-902-4824.

'He was the best of Baltimore': Morgan State student and choir tenor is killed in shooting Wednesday »

srao@baltsun.com

twitter.com/amancalledsrao