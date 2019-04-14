Three men wounded in shootings in Baltimore on Saturday night

Baltimore police are investigating three nonfatal shootings that occurred Saturday night.

The first happened about 6:35 p.m. in Southwest Baltimore. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the first block of N. Abington Ave. and canvassed the area. Minutes later, the 26-year-old male victim was found at a local hospital. He had been shot in the shoulder.

At 8:29 p.m., Central District police officers responded to the 500 block of McMechen St. in Madison Park for a reported shooting. Police found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the elbow. The victim was taken to an area hospital.

About 11:30 p.m., Southern District officers were called to an area hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting victim seeking treatment. Officers found a 58-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The victim told investigators that the shooting took place in the 1200 block of Cleveland St. in Pigtown.

Anyone with information about the shootings should call Citywide Shooting detectives at 410-396-2221, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips can also be texted to 443-902-4824.

