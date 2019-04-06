Baltimore police: In separate incidents, two men arrive at hospital after being shot

Two men were shot in Baltimore in separate incidents during the early hours of Saturday morning, police said.

In the first, officers were called to a hospital shortly before 3:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting. They found a 28-year-old man who had made his own way to the hospital with a wound to his buttocks, police said.

The man told the officers he was in the 800 block of N. Patterson Park Ave. at the edge of the Middle East neighborhood when someone shot him, police said.

About two hours later, officers were again called to a hospital where someone had walked in with a gunshot wound. The officers found a man who had been shot in the thigh, police said.

The second man told police he was in the area of Wilkens Avenue and South Smallwood Street in Carrollton Ridge when someone shot him.

Anyone with information about either incident may contact police at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

