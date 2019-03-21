Two killed, two injured in overnight shootings in Baltimore, police say

Two men were killed and two more were injured in separate shootings Wednesday night and Thursday morning, Baltimore police said.

At about 11:49 p.m. Wednesday, police went to Sinai Hospital to investigate the shooting of a 23-year-old man who arrived with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police determined the man was shot in the the 2300 block of W. Coldspring Lane in Northwest Baltimore’s Parklane neighborhood. Someone drove the victim to the hospital following the shooting, and he was pronounced dead soon after he arrived, police said.

Later, at about 12:08 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a shooting reported in the 2400 block of Greenmount Ave. in the Barclay neighborhood. They found a 29-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Map: Baltimore's homicides »

A medic took the victim to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the killings, and anyone with information is asked to call them at 410-396-2100.

Two other men were also shot overnight.

Police responded to the unit block of Bruce Street in West Baltimore at about 8:55 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting. Officers found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

And at about 2:24 a.m. Thursday, a 30-year-old shooting victim walked into the Northern District police station, police said. The man had been shot in his thigh, and medics took him to a hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation found the man was shot while walking in the 4700 block of Harford Road in Northeast Baltimore’s Lauraville neighborhood, according to police.

Citywide Shooting detectives are investigating the non-fatal shootings, and police are asking anyone with information to call them at 410-396-2221.

People with information about any of the cases can also submit anonymous tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text tips to 443-902-4824.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan