Child and his mother shot in playground in Baltimore's Cherry Hill neighborhood

Neighbors said a child and his mother were shot in a Cherry Hill playground Thursday afternoon while dozens of other kids played nearby.

Police said the incident took place just before 6 p.m. near Round Road and Seagull Avenue. The boy, 11, suffered at least one gunshot wound. The woman, 34, was shot in the upper body. Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators said both victims were outside when they were approached by the gunman. A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene.

“I even have his blood on my hands,” said Dante Simms, who lives close to the playground. He said he was returning home when he heard someone with the child call for help. Simms said the boy had been shot in the hand and had a wound on his head.

“I was trying to keep him alert,” while paramedics arrived, Simms said.

Simms and his wife have six children — all under age 8 — and he said the incident made him fear for their safety.

