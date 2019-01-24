Man killed, woman injured in separate shootings in Baltimore

A man was killed and a woman was injured in separate shootings early Thursday morning, police said.

The man, age 51, was found lying in the street in the 800 block of N. Milton Ave. in East Baltimore just after 1 a.m. A medic pronounced him dead at the scene. The victim had a handgun, according to police.

A 29-year-old woman was shot just after midnight in the 1600 block of Hazel St. in South Baltimore’s Curtis Bay neighborhood. She was taken to an area hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives at 410-396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 866-7LOCKUP.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik