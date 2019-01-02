2 shot in Baltimore on Tuesday night, police say

Two people were shot in separate incidents in Baltimore on Tuesday night, police said.

A 62-year-old man was shot in the arm in a robbery just after 11 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Monroe Street in West Baltimore’s Mondawmin neighborhood, police said.

About a half hour later, a 53-year-old man was shot in the leg on the city’s south side, police said. The victim, who said he did not remember exactly where he was shot, walked into a fire station in the 2400 block of Annapolis Road in Westport with a gunshot wound about 11:26 p.m., police said.

Both victims were taken to hospitals for treatment, and neither victim’s name was released.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information in either shooting to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Police on Wednesday also released the name of one of the final homicide victims of 2018, Marcus Barber, 24, who was shot to death in the 1000 block of North Franklintown Road on Sunday.

A woman who answered the phone at a number listed for Barber’s address in the 1400 block of Gittings Avenue said he and his mother had moved out.

More: Two men fatally shot in Baltimore's first homicides of 2019 »

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6