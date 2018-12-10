One killed, one injured in shootings Monday in Baltimore

Two men were shot, one fatally, in Baltimore on Monday.

A man was fatally shot at Pennsylvania Avenue and Dolphin Street in the Upton neighborhood in West Baltimore at 8:38 p.m. Police responded to the scene and found a loaded handgun on the man while rendering aid. He was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he died from his injuries.

Another man was shot just before 2:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of N. Montford Ave. in Broadway East in East Baltimore. The victim, 32, was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

