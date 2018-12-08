58-year-old man killed, woman and man injured in separate Baltimore shootings Friday, police say.

A 58-year-old man was killed and a woman and another man were injured in three separate shootings Friday, Baltimore Police said.

Officers were called to the 4700 block of Franklintown Road in Southwest Baltimore just after 10:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting, police said. They found 58-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body; he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Less than an hour earlier, about 9:32 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Ostend St., where the found a 49-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg, police said. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

And at 8:41 p.m., officers were called to an area hospital, where a 20-year-old man had walked in with gunshot wounds to his body, police said. Police said that officers determined the man had been shot in 5400 block of Ready Avenue.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incidents call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.