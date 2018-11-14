One killed, two injured in 30-minute span Wednesday in Baltimore

One man was killed and two other people were injured in less than 30 minutes late Wednesday afternoon in Baltimore, according to police.

The man was fatally shot in the 1100 block of Ramblewood Road in Northeast Baltimore’s Glen Oaks neighborhood at 4:39 p.m. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

It was the first fatal shooting reported in four days in Baltimore. There has been a slowdown in gun violence in November compared with the previous two months. September and October had historic spikes in homicides, with 17 people killed in a single week at one point.

Two other nonfatal shootings were also reported Wednesday. At 4:37 p.m., police were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. A 34-year-old had been shot in the back. She told investigators she was injured during the midst of an argument on the 3700 block of Greenspring Ave. in Northwest Baltimore’s Park Circle neighborhood.



Just before 5 p.m., an adult man was shot in the back in the 700 block of E. Cold Spring Lane in Richnor Springs. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.



ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik

Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this article.