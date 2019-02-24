Two people shot, one fatally, in separate incidents Sunday, Baltimore police say

A man was fatally shot in the Rognel Heights neighborhood and a teen was found with gunshot wounds in the Cedonia neighborhood Sunday night, according to Baltimore police.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Woodington Road around 6:36 p.m., where they found a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body. The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Several hours later, police were called around 9:23 p.m. to the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue, where they found a 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to his body. The teen was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

