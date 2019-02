A 24-year-old man died Friday night from several gunshot wounds to his neck, chest and arm, according to Baltimore City police.

The victim was found about 7 p.m. in the 3400 block of Kenyon Avenue near Belair-Edison. He was unresponsive and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No additional information was immediately available.

