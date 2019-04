A 27-year-old man was fatally shot early Monday night outside Pimlico Race Course in Northwest Baltimore, police said.

The man died at the hospital from one gunshot wound to his chest, police said. They said a “person of interest” was taken into custody at the scene. Police did not immediately identify this person or the victim.

The shooting happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of W. Belvedere Ave.

Anyone with information may call police, 410-396-2100.

tprudente@baltsun.com

twitter.com/Tim_Prudente