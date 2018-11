A man was fatally shot inside a car that had crashed Wednesday afternoon in the Harwood neighborhood of North Baltimore, police said.

Officers were called about 12 p.m. to the sound of gunfire near the 400 block of East 28th Street. They found the man shot multiple times in the car, which had crashed onto the sidewalk.

The man died at the hospital, police said. They did not provide additional information about him.

Anyone with information can call police, 410-396-2100.

