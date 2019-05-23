Man fatally shot in northeast Baltimore neighborhood, police say

A 41-year-old man was fatally shot in northeast Baltimore’s Belair-Edison neighborhood Thursday morning, according to police.

Police responded around 10:13 a.m. to the 4200 block of Nicholas Ave. for a report of a shooting. There they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Baltimore City Homicides Map »

The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed