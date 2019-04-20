Man shot in leg in northwest Baltimore, police say

A 26-year-old man was shot in the leg Friday evening in northwest Baltimore, police said.

Officers were called just before 7:30 p.m. to the 4900 block of Reisterstown Road, in the city’s Lucille Park neighborhood, to investigate reports of gunfire. A short time later, they were dispatched to a hospital, where a man sought treatment after being shot.

The man said he heard gunfire and then realized he had been shot, police said. Additional details on the man’s condition were not immediately available.

Police asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-396-2221, or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

