Three men injured after dispute inside West Baltimore home leads to shooting, police say

Three men were injured in a shooting after a dispute inside a West Baltimore home Saturday, city police said.

Officers were called at about 11:30 a.m. to the 1100 block of Myrtle Ave. for reports of gunfire inside of a home. Responding officers found a 19-year-old man who had been shot inside the home. He was taken to an area hospital.

Two 20-year-old men who had been shot in the legs during the same incident had taken themselves to an area hospital. Police said the 19-year-old shot them before they fled.

Police said all three men suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The 1100 block of Myrtle Ave. was blocked off for several hours as police collected evidence from the scene.

Police said detectives recovered two handguns from the home.

Earlier Saturday, just after 8 a.m., officers were called to the 4000 of Duvall Ave. in the Windsor Hills neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore for a report of a shooting.

Police said a 27 year-old man had been shot and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call Citywide Shooting detectives at 410-396-2221 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5