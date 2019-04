A 19-year-old man walked into an area hospital late Saturday night after being shot in the back, city police said.

Officers from the Southwest District responded to the hospital, which police did not identify, at 11:45 p.m. Once there, the man told police that he was in the 300 block of S. Augusta Ave. when he was shot.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Citywide Shooting detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.