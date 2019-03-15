Woman shot in head in downtown Baltimore early Friday, police say

A 22-year-old woman was shot in downtown Baltimore in the early hours of Friday, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Police responded to a shooting in the unit block of Commerce Street at about 2 a.m. They found the woman with a gunshot wound to her head, and she was taken to a hospital, where she is in serious but stable condition, police said.

At the hospital, the victim told officers she got into a physical fight with an unknown woman when she heard what sounded like a gunshot.

Citywide shooting detectives are investigating the incident and asking anyone with information to call them at 410-396-2221 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The shooting came less than a day after a boy and his mother were shot on a playground in Cherry Hill.

