Two people shot, one fatally, overnight in Southeast Baltimore, police say

Two people were shot, one fatally, in Southeast Baltimore early Thursday morning, Baltimore Police said.

Baltimore police arrived just after midnight to the 1400 block of May Court in the Dunbar-Broadway neighborhood, where they found Nicholas McPherson, of the 2000 block of Oak Drive, with a gunshot wound to the head. McPherson was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he later died, according to police.

While at the scene, officers received a second call for a shooting in the 1500 block of Mulliken Court, where they found 20-year-old man who had been shot in the left foot. The victim told officers he was in the 1400 block of May Court when he was shot, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

