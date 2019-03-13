Baltimore police identify eight recent homicide victims

Baltimore police have identified eight recent homicide victims.

State’s attorney Marilyn Mosby said in a statement Wednesday that two of the victims, Taylor Davis and Therone L. Jones, had participated in programs with her office.

Davis was involved in a crime-prevention program called Project17, Mosby said, while Jones had been a part of an initiative called “Aim to B’More,” an alternative to incarceration for low-level drug offenders.

“It was apparent from my interactions with both of these young people that their futures were bright and full of promise,” Mosby said. She condemned their killings and urged people to “tackle the senseless violence that claims so many precious lives in Baltimore.”

Thomas Braxton, 50, was killed March 4 while in the 200 block of Douglas Court.



Tywon Smith, 18, was killed March 4 in the 3500 block of St. Joseph St.



William Moore, 28, was killed Saturday in the 1200 block of N. Bentalou St.



Therone Jones III, 25, was killed Saturday in the 700 block of Linnard St.



Mason Hailey, 27, was killed Sunday in the 2300 block of Hoffman St.



Michael Davis, 35, was killed Sunday in the 2900 block of Mosher St.



Taylor Davis, 18, was killed Monday in the 800 block of Appleton St.



Jeremy Thompson, 21, was killed Tuesday in the 1700 block of E. 31st St.



Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.



