A man was fatally shot Tuesday night in Northeast Baltimore.

Police said the victim, 21, was shot in the back in the 1700 block of E. 31st St., in the city’s Coldstream Homestead Montebello neighborhood. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik