Triple shooting in East Baltimore on Wednesday night

Three men were injured in a shooting Wednesday night in East Baltimore, according to police.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of E. Lombard St. for a report of a shooting at 7:46 p.m. There, they found two victims, ages 26 and 24, with gunshot wounds to the leg and foot.

Police were later alerted to a third man injured on the same block. All victims were taken to area hospitals where they are listed in stable condition.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

