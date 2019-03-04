Man shot to death in East Baltimore on Monday night

A man was fatally shot in East Baltimore on Monday night, just blocks from Johns Hopkins Hospital, according to police.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Douglas Court for a report of a shooting just after 7 p.m.

The victim, an adult male, had been shot in the chest. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police did not immediately identify the victim or provide his age.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7lockup.

