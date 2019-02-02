Man killed Saturday in Southwest Baltimore, police say

A man was shot and killed Saturday in Southwest Baltimore, police said.
Officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds shortly before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Dukeland Street and North Avenue in the Walbrook neighborhood. Police responded to the location after hearing gunfire.
The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
It was the second homicide this weekend — the first Baltimore Ceasefire weekend of 2019. The grassroots initiative, with the slogan “Nobody kill anybody,” urges a 72-hour period of peace in the city.
