News Maryland Crime

Man killed Saturday in Southwest Baltimore, police say

Yvonne Wenger
A man was shot and killed Saturday in Southwest Baltimore, police said.

Officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds shortly before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Dukeland Street and North Avenue in the Walbrook neighborhood. Police responded to the location after hearing gunfire.

The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

It was the second homicide this weekend — the first Baltimore Ceasefire weekend of 2019. The grassroots initiative, with the slogan “Nobody kill anybody,” urges a 72-hour period of peace in the city.

Anyone with information should call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

