Two killed, one injured Tuesday in Baltimore City

Two men were killed and one injured Tuesday in Baltimore, continuing a particularly violent stretch. Police said 13 people had been shot over the weekend.

Around 8:40 p.m., a man was shot in the 600 block of Wicklow Road in Rognel Heights, a West Baltimore neighborhood.

The victim, 34, was taken to University of Maryland Shock Center where medical personnel pronounced him dead.

Hours earlier, officers were called to the 1200 block of Greenmount Ave. for a report of a shooting. They found a 29-year old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Just after midnight Tuesday morning, a 41-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds in the 1600 block of Stonewood in Northeast Baltimore. A medic pronounced him dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded and assumed control of the investigation.



Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik