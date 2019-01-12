Two killed, two injured in spate of violence Friday in Baltimore, police say

A woman was fatally stabbed, a man fatally shot, and two others were injured in shootings in a spate of violence Friday, Baltimore police said.

Officers were called at 6:38 p.m. to the 6700 block of Holabird Avenue in East Baltimore, near the city and county line, where police said a 39 year-old woman was found unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to the body.

The woman, whose name was not released, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Less than two hours earlier, at 5:03 p.m., police said officers were called to a shooting in the 2000 block of Hollins St. in Southeast Baltimore. Police said a 27 year-old man was shot in the head and neck, and he was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have not released the man’s name.

At 4:47 p.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Denison Street in West Baltimore where a 48-year-old man had been shot in the face. He was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The violence continued later Friday night with a shooting that occurred just after 11 p.m. in the 2400 block of Brentwood Ave. in the Barclay neighborhood.

Police said a 35-year-old man was shot in the upper body and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on the homicides is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100. Those with information on the shootings should call citywide shooting detectives at 410-396-2221. Tips can also be reported to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5