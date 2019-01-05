Two men shot in separate incidents Saturday in Northeast Baltimore

Two men were shot Saturday in Northeast Baltimore in separate incidents.

Around 3 a.m., police found a 31-year-old man shot in the leg in the 6600 block of Harford Road.

A 23-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds at about 1:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of McClain Boulevard.

The victims were each taken a nearby hospital for treatment.

Call 410-396-2221 with information or text a tip to 443-902-4824. To remain anonymous, reach the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CAPTION Sturgeon, a prehistoric fish that is on the endangered species list, are believed to be spawning in the Nanticoke River. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) Sturgeon, a prehistoric fish that is on the endangered species list, are believed to be spawning in the Nanticoke River. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Three men were shot, one fatally, in two separate incidents within a short distance of each other in East Baltimore, police said. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Three men were shot, one fatally, in two separate incidents within a short distance of each other in East Baltimore, police said. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video)

ywenger@baltsun.com

twitter.com/yvonnewenger