Two men shot in separate incidents Saturday in Northeast Baltimore

Two men were shot Saturday in Northeast Baltimore in separate incidents.
Around 3 a.m., police found a 31-year-old man shot in the leg in the 6600 block of Harford Road.
A 23-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds at about 1:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of McClain Boulevard.
The victims were each taken a nearby hospital for treatment.
Call 410-396-2221 with information or text a tip to 443-902-4824. To remain anonymous, reach the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
ywenger@baltsun.com
twitter.com/yvonnewenger