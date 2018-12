A man’s body was found Sunday afternoon in West Baltimore, according to police.

Officers were on patrol around 3:30 p.m. when they found a man with at least one gunshot wound in the 1000 block of Franklintown Road in West Baltimore. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik