Two men shot Sunday in Baltimore

Two men were shot Sunday in Baltimore, according to police.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the leg in Southeast Baltimore Sunday morning. He was wounded after an argument about 10:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of Charlotte Ave. in Medford-Broening, police said. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

An adult man was shot in the upper body Sunday afternoon near Mondawmin Mall. Police said he was found around 2:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Reisterstown Road. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Due to the severity of his injuries, homicide detectives were called to the scene.

Citywide Shooting detectives are investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6