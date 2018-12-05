Employee shot at South Baltimore Restaurant Depot warehouse; police searching for two suspects

An employee was shot at a South Baltimore Restaurant Depot warehouse early Wednesday, police said.

Two suspects shot a man who works at the Restaurant Depot in a robbery attempt at the warehouse just before 5 a.m., Baltimore Police spokesman Jeremy Silbert said.

The employee was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, he said.

Police are searching for the suspects, Silbert said, and officers in SWAT gear could be seen entering the building at 3405 Annapolis Road with long guns drawn about 6:15 a.m.

Patapsco Avenue is closed at Potee Street.

This article will be updated.