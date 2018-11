A 24-year-old woman was shot in the arm and hip in West Baltimore on Wednesday night, police said.

The woman, whose name was not released, was shot about 9 p.m. in the 700 block of Vine St. in Poppleton, police said.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment, and no further information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Citywide Shooting detectives at 410-396-2221 or, to report tips anonymously, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

